Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland as snow chances get closer

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County until noon Wednesday and then from midnight Wednesday night until midnight Thursday night**

**Winter Storm Watch for northeastern Siouxland from 6 am Thursday until 6 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds once again kept temperatures a touch below average with most of Siouxland topping out in the 30s.

Now our attention will be turning to chances of wintry weather moving in.

Our first chances of precipitation will be moving in tonight with a light mix becoming possible which could include freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow and with lows near the freezing point of 32 degrees we’ll have to watch for slick areas Wednesday morning.

We also could see some patchy fog form Tuesday night and some of that could continue into Wednesday as well.

Holt County has been put into a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Wednesday for that chance of seeing some slick roads.

That mix of precipitation will continue throughout the day Wednesday with some light sleet and snow accumulation of up to an inch possible, especially in northern and eastern Siouxland with highs in the mid 30s.

Our next system that will give us the chance of seeing some heavier snow will be arriving Wednesday night and could continue throughout the day on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern and eastern Siouxland from 6 am Thursday until 6 am Friday for the possibility of up to 8 inches of snow accumulation.

Amounts will be lighter the farther to the south that you go and this system should be moving out during the nighttime hours Thursday night.

Our weather quiets down on Friday with just mostly cloudy skies expected with highs in the mid 30s.

There could be another chance of another light mix on Saturday.

