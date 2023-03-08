$15M bond issue fails to pass for West Sioux Community School District

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters have struck down a multi-million dollar bond issue for the West Sioux Community School District.

The $15 million bond was meant for renovations at two elementary schools in the West Sioux Community School District, specifically in Hawarden and Ireton.

School officials that were in favor of the bond said there’s no more room for students, with the district having to use portable classrooms, split some classrooms in two and even having to host some classes in closets.

Last year, voters narrowly rejected a bond increase that would’ve funded the construction of a brand-new elementary school. School officials were hoping this new bond would pass because it was for repairs and expansions only.

The bond vote failed with 58.49 percent of voters in favor and 41.51 percent against. It needed 60 percent of the vote to pass.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.