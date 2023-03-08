2 measures pass for North Union Community Schools

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two public measures passed Tuesday night for a northern Iowa school district.

Voters in the North Union School District have overwhelmingly passed an extension of the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy to pay for building projects in the district. It passed 98-8.

The PPEL will give the school board the authority to tax property in the district up to $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

The other measure that passed, 98-7, was an extension of the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement. That designates how the district can spend 1-cent sales tax revenue it receives from the state of Iowa. The money can be used for remodeling or constructing buildings, energy conservation, equipment to transport students or other allowed purposes under Iowa law.

