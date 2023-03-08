$26M bond issue passes for South O’Brien School District

(WGEM)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters passed a $26 million bond issue for the South O’Brien School District Tuesday night, according to the unofficial results released by the county auditor.

Now that the bond has passed, the money is to be used to make additions to the Paullina site and work on the Primghar site. At the Paullina site, the work is expected to include an industrial arts facility, an agriculture facility, an auxiliary gym, a community fitness center and a science wing. The district is also expected to renovate the Primghar gym into a fine arts theater.

According to the school district’s website, the estimated impact on a home valued at $100,000 would be about $103 more each year in property taxes.

The bond passed with 61.79 percent of voters in favor. It required 60 percent to pass.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Monte Eckles, 56, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges in Britt, Iowa.
Iowa man arrested for 1st degree murder of woman in Britt
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
The department is planning on doing a test run in April with 34 cameras around the city.
South Sioux City Police hoping to add Flock License Plate Cameras
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

Latest News

A sample plate of the food icon MyPlate, is unveiled at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in...
Healthbeat 4: What’s on your plate? Focusing on balanced nutrition
The funds raised during the bowl go toward Shriners Children's Hospitals and Clinics.
Abu Bekr Shriners host recognition dinner for Iowa Shrine Bowl
2 measures pass for North Union Community Schools
Carbon pipeline trial