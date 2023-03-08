$26M bond issue passes for South O’Brien School District

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters passed a $26 million bond issue for the South O’Brien School District Tuesday night, according to the unofficial results released by the county auditor.

Now that the bond has passed, the money is to be used to make additions to the Paullina site and work on the Primghar site. At the Paullina site, the work is expected to include an industrial arts facility, an agriculture facility, an auxiliary gym, a community fitness center and a science wing. The district is also expected to renovate the Primghar gym into a fine arts theater.

According to the school district’s website, the estimated impact on a home valued at $100,000 would be about $103 more each year in property taxes.

The bond passed with 61.79 percent of voters in favor. It required 60 percent to pass.

