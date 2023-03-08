Abu Bekr Shriners host recognition dinner for Iowa Shrine Bowl

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some northwest Iowa high school football players were selected for the opportunity to help out a great cause.

Every year, the Shriners select 92 players, as well as, coaches and cheerleaders for their Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The funds raised during the game go toward Shriners Children’s Hospitals and Clinics. Last year during their 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl game, they raised $150,000.

Thursday night, those selected in the Siouxland area, along with their families, gathered for a recognition dinner.

One Siouxland player shared what it was like when he got the letter saying he was selected.

“I opened it and it said Shrine Bowl and I was like, ‘oh this is pretty neat’ and I showed my dad and read it. Yeah I was ecstatic to get it and I love what these guys do and I’m happy I’m to be a part of it,” said Woodbury Central Football Player, Max McGill.

Coaches also have the opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues across the state. For one Siouxland coach, this is his first selection to be a part of the game.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Tim Osterman, Coach for Remsen St. Mary’s. “And again to work with such great north squad coaches and guys that have had terrific careers and their coaches in this room right now that have fantastic careers and so to be around them is very humbling.”

The Iowa Shrine Bowl will take place this summer on July, 22nd at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

