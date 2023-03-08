Authorities investigating communications tower destruction near Nebraska border

FBI assisting in the investigation near Oxford
A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.(Furnace County Sheriff's Office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in a county near the southern border of Nebraska say they’re investigating the destruction of a communications tower there.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents from the bureau’s Omaha Grand Island Resident Agency are assisting with the investigation, but declined to comment further.

The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were notified Saturday that a Strayer Communications tower “had been toppled and completely destroyed,” causing an estimated $575,000.

“Preliminary findings indicated intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in complete structural failure of the tower causing it to fall to the east,” the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had equipment on the tower that was also destroyed, as did the Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, and Verizon Wireless.

“Verizon was able to erect a temporary tower to provide limited cell phone coverage for the area. Furnas County was able to relocate the Fire and EMS channels for Oxford to a temporary location,” the release states. “Southern Valley and the FCSO are still trying to find a suitable location for their equipment.”

FAA data indicates the tower, located about 2.4 miles south of Oxford along Highway 46, was 317 feet tall.

A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.(Furnace County Sheriff's Office)

A Nebraska State Patrol forensics team was called in to collect evidence at the site, and Furnace County deputies are looking into cell data from the tower to assist in the investigation.

“Several items of evidence were seized and will be examined at the State Patrol crime lab,” the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Furnace County Sheriff’s Office at 308-268-2245.

Producer Erik Whitmore contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland as snow chances get closer
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa.
Man accused of Sioux City stabbing pleads guilty
RAGBRAI will make it's 50th anniversary start in Sioux City
Sioux City expects some 50,000 visitors for RAGBRAI
Law enforcement warning people of ‘distract and dash’ scam
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee to starting offering ‘test-to-treat’ services for COVID-19, flu