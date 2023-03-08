Authorities investigating communications tower destruction near Nebraska border

OXFORD, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in a county near the southern border of Nebraska say they’re investigating the destruction of a communications tower there.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents from the bureau’s Omaha Grand Island Resident Agency are assisting with the investigation, but declined to comment further.

The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were notified Saturday that a Strayer Communications tower “had been toppled and completely destroyed,” causing an estimated $575,000.

“Preliminary findings indicated intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in complete structural failure of the tower causing it to fall to the east,” the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had equipment on the tower that was also destroyed, as did the Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, and Verizon Wireless.

“Verizon was able to erect a temporary tower to provide limited cell phone coverage for the area. Furnas County was able to relocate the Fire and EMS channels for Oxford to a temporary location,” the release states. “Southern Valley and the FCSO are still trying to find a suitable location for their equipment.”

FAA data indicates the tower, located about 2.4 miles south of Oxford along Highway 46, was 317 feet tall.

A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Furnace County Sheriff's Office)

A Nebraska State Patrol forensics team was called in to collect evidence at the site, and Furnace County deputies are looking into cell data from the tower to assist in the investigation.

“Several items of evidence were seized and will be examined at the State Patrol crime lab,” the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Furnace County Sheriff’s Office at 308-268-2245.

