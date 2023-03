HARRISBURG, SD (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley boys stayed undefeated and punched their ticket to the state tournament in Sioux Falls with a 94-41 victory over Miller in the South Dakota 16.

Also earning a trip to state the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies who bested Waubay/Summit 58-50 to earn their trip to the state tournament.

