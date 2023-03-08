Dordt women advance to second round of NAIA national tournament, rest of GPAC has mixed results

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) -The Dordt Defender women came out of the gates running as they began their NAIA tournament run with a steady win over Iowa Wesleyan.

The Defenders led most of the way, a buzzer beating shot from Macy Sievers ending the first with Dordt in front 18-13. The Defenders never looked back outscoring the Tigers 48-40 over the next three quarters picking up a 76-63 victory.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.