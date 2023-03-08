Healthbeat 4: What’s on your plate? Focusing on balanced nutrition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mom always said to finish your vegetables -- and she was right. March is National Nutrition Month, a good time to look at what you’re eating daily.

National recommendations from the USDA incorporate a balance of the main food groups: fruit, vegetables, grain, dairy and protein. The amount can vary by age group and required caloric intake.

Dietician Casey Johnson said it can be hard to change your overall diet, so starting small is best.

“I just try to meet them where they’re at with their nutrition, because if you set unrealistic goals, they’re not going to meet their goals and they’re not going to be successful. So I just go through what they eat in a typical day and from there, we make some healthy swaps. For example, if they’re drinking pop every single day, I try to give them something such as sparkling water instead,” said Johnson, a registered dietician at Siouxland PACE.

She recommends if you are picky, try sneaking in foods, like vegetables into an omelet or a smoothie. Overall, Johnson said to speak with your doctor if you need to make a change in your diet. Eating healthy doesn’t always mean losing weight.

“It could be just getting more nutrients from foods, it could be having more antioxidants in your diet, more fiber in your diet. So all of that is beneficial in its own way,” said Johnson.

For more information on the USDA MyPlate, click here.

