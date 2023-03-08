Hy-Vee to starting offering ‘test-to-treat’ services for COVID-19, flu

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hy-Vee has announced that several of its pharmacy locations in Iowa, including one in Siouxland, will begin offering new COVID-19 and flu “test-to-treat” services.

According to a press release, at certain Hy-Vee Pharmacies patients will be able to get tested for COVID-19 and the flu with just one test. The company says after the test, patients will be able to receive prescribed treatment from one of the pharmacists. The test is free of charge and available for anyone 12 and older, but only through appointments. The test can be administered via an outdoor drive-thru process.

Hy-Vee says patients need to either have COVID-19 or flu symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness to be tested.

Patients have to register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Patients are expected to receive results in 30 minutes or less after the test.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 or influenza A/B will receive a prescription for an antiviral treatment from a Hy-Vee pharmacist. Patients ages 12+ will be able to receive treatment if tested positive. The prescription may require a copay.

“We are proud to introduce this new service as part of our commitment toward making health care more accessible and convenient for our patients,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee, Inc. “This pilot allows our pharmacists to practice at the top of their license and provide additional care and support for our patients and their families.”

The only pharmacy offering this service right now in Siouxland is the Hy-Vee on Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Those looking to register for the test can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.