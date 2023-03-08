Iowa House passes bill that would ban ‘gender transition procedures’ for minors

In a 57-39 votes, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender...
In a 57-39 votes, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender transition procedures.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 57-39 vote, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender transition procedures.”

SF 538 would ban puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and other related surgeries for Iowans under the age of 18. It would also prohibit any surgeries on minors intended to affirm a gender that does not match the person’s sex at birth.

The bill now goes to the governor to be signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland as snow chances get closer
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Carrying on the legacy of Austin Blakey through the game of basketball
A map of the construction expected in the Iowa Great Lakes region.
US Highway 71 construction to take place in Iowa Great Lakes area
Man accused of Sioux City stabbing pleads guilty
The YMCA in South Sioux City got a $100,000 donation to help with its upcoming expansion.
YMCA gets donation for its upcoming $4M expansion
The YMCA in South Sioux City got a $100,000 donation to help with its upcoming expansion.
YMCA gets donation for its upcoming $4M expansion