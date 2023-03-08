Iowa House passes bill that would ban ‘gender transition procedures’ for minors

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 57-39 vote, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender transition procedures.”

SF 538 would ban puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and other related surgeries for Iowans under the age of 18. It would also prohibit any surgeries on minors intended to affirm a gender that does not match the person’s sex at birth.

The bill now goes to the governor to be signed into law.

