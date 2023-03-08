Man accused of Sioux City stabbing pleads guilty

25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa.
25-year-old Francisco Tapia of Remsen, Iowa.(Woodbury County, Iowa Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who was charged with attempted murder for a stabbing back in January 2023 has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Francisco Tapia has pleaded guilty to three counts of willful injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Tapia submitted a plea agreement to the court on March 6. Before this plea, his trial was set for April 4.

Tapia’s original charges were attempted murder, assault, willful injury, going armed with intent and possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 stabbing in Sioux City where Tapia stabbed another man at a laundry mat in the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. The victim reportedly received stab wounds to his leg, arm and shoulder. When the stabbing was initially reported, law enforcement said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

After the stabbing, Tapia left the scene but was later found sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his just a few blocks away.

Under this plea agreement, Tapia is to spend no more than 32 years in prison. All surcharges and fines related to his charges have been suspended as part of the plea agreement.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland as snow chances get closer
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

RAGBRAI will make it's 50th anniversary start in Sioux City
Sioux City expects some 50,000 visitors for RAGBRAI
Law enforcement warning people of ‘distract and dash’ scam
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee to starting offering ‘test-to-treat’ services for COVID-19, flu
A communications tower in Furnace County was reported destroyed Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Authorities investigating communications tower destruction near Nebraska border