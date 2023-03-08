Man accused of Sioux City stabbing pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who was charged with attempted murder for a stabbing back in January 2023 has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Francisco Tapia has pleaded guilty to three counts of willful injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Tapia submitted a plea agreement to the court on March 6. Before this plea, his trial was set for April 4.

Tapia’s original charges were attempted murder, assault, willful injury, going armed with intent and possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 stabbing in Sioux City where Tapia stabbed another man at a laundry mat in the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. The victim reportedly received stab wounds to his leg, arm and shoulder. When the stabbing was initially reported, law enforcement said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

After the stabbing, Tapia left the scene but was later found sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his just a few blocks away.

Under this plea agreement, Tapia is to spend no more than 32 years in prison. All surcharges and fines related to his charges have been suspended as part of the plea agreement.

