Man arrested for Sam’s Mini Mart stabbing pleads guilty

Michael Dale Carson Jr.
Michael Dale Carson Jr.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of stabbing someone at a Sioux City convenience store had pleaded guilty to several of his charges.

Court documents filed on March 7 state 36-year-old Michael Dale Carson Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and going armed with intent. Originally, Carson was also charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, but that has been dropped.

Carson was charged after a stabbing reported on Dec. 12, 2022, outside the Sam’s Mini Mart on Morningside Ave. Carson stabbed another man after pulling up behind him, getting out of his vehicle and stabbing them in the arm. The victim was reportedly getting back into his own vehicle when all of this happened.

After the stabbing Carson reportedly left the area, but was later found and arrested on Sergeant Road the same day of the incident.

With his guilty plea, Carson is to spend no more than 30 years in prison. Fines and surcharges for the two charges have been suspended, but he will have to pay $894 to the victim. He’ll also have to pay court costs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Siouxland as snow chances get closer
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Law enforcement warning people of ‘distract and dash’ scam
Hy-Vee to starting offering ‘test-to-treat’ services for COVID-19, flu
Austin Blakey, right, always loved the game of basketball. He was going to attend Bishop Heelan...
Carrying on the legacy of Austin Blakey through the game of basketball
In a 57-39 votes, the Iowa House passed a bill that would ban minors from receiving “gender...
Iowa House passes bill that would ban ‘gender transition procedures’ for minors