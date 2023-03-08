Man arrested for Sam’s Mini Mart stabbing pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of stabbing someone at a Sioux City convenience store had pleaded guilty to several of his charges.

Court documents filed on March 7 state 36-year-old Michael Dale Carson Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and going armed with intent. Originally, Carson was also charged with one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, but that has been dropped.

Carson was charged after a stabbing reported on Dec. 12, 2022, outside the Sam’s Mini Mart on Morningside Ave. Carson stabbed another man after pulling up behind him, getting out of his vehicle and stabbing them in the arm. The victim was reportedly getting back into his own vehicle when all of this happened.

After the stabbing Carson reportedly left the area, but was later found and arrested on Sergeant Road the same day of the incident.

With his guilty plea, Carson is to spend no more than 30 years in prison. Fines and surcharges for the two charges have been suspended, but he will have to pay $894 to the victim. He’ll also have to pay court costs.

