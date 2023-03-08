Sioux City expects some 50,000 visitors for RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 50th annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is rolling closer, with city officials anticipating up to 50,000 visitors to Sioux City in July.

For the first time since 2015, RAGBRAI will start at the Missouri River near Chris Larsen Park. But before cyclists can pedal out, the city has plenty of work left to do.

It requires a little bit of imagination, but imagine 17,000 participants dipping their tires in the river here in Sioux City to kick off the cross-Iowa ride. Though RAGBRAI starts here in Sioux City, but getting everything off the ground is a monumental task requiring more than a dozen committees and hundreds of volunteers.

“A lot of them are volunteers. So it’s a lot of preparation, it really truly takes a village to pull off an event like this. And this will be the biggest event in the history of RAGBRAI,” said Matt Salvatore, the director of Parks and Recreation for Sioux City.

Participants will mainly camp at Chris Larsen and Riverside parks, with some groups staying at the Expo Center and other hotels and homes throughout the city. Entertainment will be based in the Tyson Events Center parking lot.

The city’s newest crown jewel, the Chris Larsen Riverfront Development, will be open for visitors, but won’t host campers.

“You’ll see a little bit higher-end entertainment and bands that you’ve seen in the past. So the 50th anniversary is a big deal and it’s going to be the largest event ever,” said Salvatore.

The ride is scheduled to begin on July 23, but city officials expect 40,000 - 50,000 people will visit Sioux City in the days leading up to the event.

Speaking of the Riverfront, the city says it is now slated to open on June 2, about six weeks before RAGBRAI kicks off.

The city has to finish the walk’s basketball courts and area landscaping. Last April, the city said the walk would be open by the end of 2022, but it will now open this summer.

