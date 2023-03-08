US Highway 71 construction to take place in Iowa Great Lakes area

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - This spring, travelers on U.S. Highway 71 are expected to encounter some construction in the area of Arnolds Park and Okoboji, Iowa.

Construction on Highway 71 is to begin on March 13 from Okoboji Grove Road through Okoboji View Avenue. During the first week of construction, daytime lane closures are expected. Then on March 20, Iowa DOT officials say traffic will be routed to a detour that uses Iowa Highways 9 and 86. This phase of construction, and the detour, is expected to wrap up on May 25, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT says the project will replace the pavement on U.S. 71 and includes the replacement of the barrier rail that separates motorists from pedestrians on the causeway.

