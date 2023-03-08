Voters in favor of amending ‘Revenue Purpose Statement’ for Hinton Community School District

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in the Hinton Community School District voted in favor of amending the district’s “revenue purpose statement.”

That statement designates how the district can spend 1-cent sales tax revenue it receives from the state of Iowa. A new state law allows districts to set the policy to remain in effect until 2051, so they don’t have to keep putting it on the ballot. It does not affect property or sales tax rates, or revenue.

