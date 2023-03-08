Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Siouxland Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory for all but the southern parts of Siouxland from Thursday morning until early Thursday night**

Winter Weather Advisory (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland saw another cloudy day with areas of fog and light precipitation especially prevalent in eastern Siouxland where highs were able to get into the mid 30s.

Better chances of a mixture of precipitation will be moving into Siouxland tonight with a little more in the way of rain to the south of Sioux City while northern Siouxland will be getting in on more of the snow as lows head into the low 30s.

Thursday will be giving us better snow chances although southern Siouxland could still see some rain mixing in with that snow which will help keep snow totals down some.

The snow likely becomes heavier as the morning goes along with some of the heaviest snow falling from Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening before this system starts to move out of the area as lows by early Friday morning will in the mid 20s.

Due to the impact the snow will have on travel, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all but the southern parts of Siouxland from Thursday morning through early Thursday night.

The rest of Friday is looking like a quiet day although it will stay mostly cloudy with highs below average in the mid 30s.

Some rain and snow will then become possible during the day on Saturday with the better chances probably happening in eastern Siouxland with some light snow accumulation a possibility as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and it will become rather windy as well.

Sunday should also be quite windy but we’ll see decreasing clouds and highs near 40.

I’ll have many more details about tomorrow’s active weather tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

