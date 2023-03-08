Wintry mix is likely across the region today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to some areas of fog and light snow showers developing in eastern parts of Siouxland over near Spencer, Storm Lake, Sioux Rapids, and Sac City. We are also seeing some fog in western and southern parts of Siouxland.

Road conditions appear to be seasonally appropriate across much of the area, but where there is fog and light snow, roads are beginning to become partially to completely covered, so use caution this morning.

Today we will see temperatures in the 30s across all of Siouxland, with winds up to 15 miles per hour that will make it feel like we are in the teens and 20s for much of our day today. Winter weather will also start to move in today, especially if you live in eastern Siouxland, as a wintry mix will move into the region today.

Then tonight, the wintry mix will continue as the moisture starts to move more west tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and low 30s across the region with a wind out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will be our snow day across the region, with widespread snow starting in the morning of Thursday and lasting all day, even into the evening hours of our Thursday. Right now, we are forecasting higher snow amounts east of I-29, while the rest of Siouxland will see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with the southern area getting 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Because of the winter storm, we do have Winter Weather Advisories that will go into effect for much of Siouxland on Thursday and a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect for northern Siouxland on Thursday into Friday morning.

We could see some changes in the snow totals as we get closer to tomorrow, so be sure to stay weather aware for today and tomorrow.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.