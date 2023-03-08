Woodbury County supervisors move forward maximum property tax

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have agreed on the maximum amount board members can vote to increase the county property tax levy at their Tuesday night meeting, that said, no board member has proposed raising taxes.

That proposed maximum tax levy increase will be presented at a public hearing on March 28th. Supervisors approved an 8.82% maximum tax levy increase for urban property, and a 10.83% maximum tax levy increase on rural property.

Woodbury County Finance and Budget Director Dennis Butler says the reason for an increase in the urban tax levy is the cost associated with increased staffing for the new Law Enforcement Center.

He says the reason for an increase in the rural levy is associated with a secondary road levy going up.

Even though supervisors approved the maximum tax levy increase, the county has proposed one-cent property tax cut, as well as, a flat tax.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung said it is his intention to keep the tax rate level, or provide tax relief.

“When we need to use reserves, we use them. When we don’t, we build those up so that we have something to go to besides property taxpayers and increasing those tax rates. So that’s important when you have runaway inflation supply chain issues,” Ung said.

Ung said the county is awaiting guidance following a rollback percentage error by the state legislature that could cost cities and counties, statewide, a total of $700,000 in lost revenue.

The final budget hearing will take place on March 28th where the county will certify its budget.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.