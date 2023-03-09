20-year-old dies after crash in Crawford County, IA

(WGEM)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A 20-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa.

According to the accident report, the crash happened about 1.5 miles west of Schleswig on the morning of Saturday, March 4. Authorities say an SUV was traveling eastbound on D Avenue when it crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Ethan Burroughs of Schleswig, was pronounced dead. Their body has been sent to the Iowa State Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on March 4, but authorities believe it happened earlier in the morning. They also report Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say there was no sign of overcorrection on the road, just two visible sets of tracks leading from the roadway down into the ditch.

