Around Siouxland: Child Evangelism Fellowship Good News Spectacular

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An event is coming up this weekend for families and kids.

At the Sioux City Convention Center on March 11, Child Evangelism Fellowship has its ninth annual Good News Spectacular event. It’s a free family fun event that’s hosted to show and share the love of Christ in the community, with people in the surrounding tri-state area.

Organizers say families that are going will find tons of opportunities to have fun with their family and not only that, but they’re going to be able to enjoy free popcorn and soda pop. Lots of inflatable rides, and more.

There are also going to be interactive stage acts with the city police and their canines, a ventriloquist and illusionist, and participants will also be able to hear the gospel through our wordless book room.

The event will be from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you want to learn more, click here.

