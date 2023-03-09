Around Siouxland: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On March 12, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission is celebrating diversity.

The annual Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is coming back after COVID. It’s an ethnic cultural event, providing a number of food booths featuring different cultures. Those interested can go see and hear talented local groups and individuals who will be performing bright, cultural dance and music.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. It’s free, including the parking for that weekend. The only expense you would have is buying food.

You can learn more about the fair here.

