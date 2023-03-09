Bluejays fall in opening round battle in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -Siouxland basketball action tipped off at 10:45 this morning, when the 4th seeded Pierce Bluejays took on the number 5 seed Omaha Concordia Mustangs, and this is how it played out.

The Bluejays start off by getting the ball down low to Ben Brahmer, who attacks baseline, can’t get past the defender so he floats it up and in for the deuce.

Pierce back on offense, this time utilizing perimeter ball movement that leads to a beautiful pass to the low block where Brahmer shields off the defender and finishes with the right hand.

Pierce trailed 18 to 16 at half, but they came out looking to attack, 6′1″ senior Abram Scholting goes right at the 6′10″ big man for the mustangs and Scholting get the ball to drop.

Bluejays keep the scoring coming on offense, this time Brahmer takes the handoff gets some separation and pulls up for the corner 3.

Omaha Concordia would pull away at the end and take this one 53-45.

The Bluejays season comes to an end in the Class C1 opening round, but this team has so much to be proud of.

“I told them, we really only had one goal that we didn’t get. That was to win this down here. From the Holiday Tournament to the conference tournament, to the district final and to get to do all of that at home was just unbelievable,” said Mike Emory Pierce boys head coach. “We hadn’t been on the road for about 4 weeks.”

