Dordt, Briar Cliff punch tickets to Tyson, Morningside earns spot in Kansas City

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders hungry to make another run in the NAIA tournament took down Mayville State 82-66. The Defenders utilized a balanced inside-out gameplan on offense attacking in the paint and from beyond the arc.

Despite Mayville State starting the game on an 11-2 run the Defenders were able to rise to the occasion coming back and taking down the Comets punching a ticket to the Tyson Events Center for the rest of the tournament.

“The support of our administration here at Dordt, to host these two games has been phenomenal, and now to be able to go and return to Sioux City and continue to push towards our goals the team set,” said Bill Harmsen Dordt Head womens basketball coach. It’s really a blessing and we feel really good about it.”

Also earning a spot in the final site, the Briar Cliff Charger women who defeated Indiana Tech 87-79.

On the men’s side, Morningside earned a trip to Kansas City with their 87-80 victory over Kansas Wesleyan.

