Moringside STEM Elementary teacher wins Teacher of The Year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday night Genni Paul-Fetterman was named Sioux City Community School District’s Teacher of The Year, and the process leading up to the honor provided a challenge and unexpected turns.

“I was up against so many phenomenal teachers that it was just an honor to be in the running with them. And now to actually get this award, I am just I’m speechless,” Paul Fetterman said.

Before accepting this award Paul-Fetterman had faced some very tough challenges last school year. She was unable to teach due to a cancer diagnosis, but this year she has been back in the halls of Morningside STEM Elementary and is now in remission.

“Life isn’t always fair, and you’re thrown like curve balls and you just push past it, and you just continue to fight for what you believe in,” Paul Fetterman said.

In July of 2021, the longtime educator, who has a passion for helping others, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her older brother stepped in during her fight and was her stem cell donor providing her the chance to keep fighting.

“I have such a strong passion for teaching that I knew that once I was done with my treatments, I wanted to get back to what was normal for me my normal life, and that’s working with students” Paul-Fetterman said.

Determined to persevere through the unexpected, it’s prevalent when you see her interaction with her family, friends, colleagues, and students who have stood beside her from the beginning. She credits them as her support team.

“The teachers have always been there, If I can’t handle a duty one day, they’re there and they have my back and so supportive,” Paul Fetterman said. I’m so appreciative of everything that they have done for me.”

Now she will have the chance to be named the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year which will be crowned in the fall.

