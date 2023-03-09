Remsen St. Mary’s falls in barn burner in semis

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - The first day of semifinal play at the Iowa boys state basketball tournament brought us a treat. A rematch of last year’s Class 1A semifinal with reigning state champion North Linn and Remsen St Mary’s.

The game started well for the Hawks who led 17-6 after one, RSM actually led by 13 entering the fourth quarter. Then North Linn caught fire lighting up the scoreboard for 20 points in the final frame.

Remsen St. Mary’s had one final chance in the closing seconds down two, but it was ultimately not meant to be as the Lynx took the victory 52-50.

“I thought it was an unbelievable high school basketball game, and that’s what you expect down here at the Well. I think our guys, you can’t just base, especially the seniors, base their careers off this last moment. They’ve had a decorated career that most kids would wish to have, and I just think they’ve got to hold their heads up high leaving here,” said Justin Ruden, Remsen St. Mary’s co-head coach.

The five seniors on the team made the trip to the Well all four years. The Hawks finish their season with an overall record of 23-3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.