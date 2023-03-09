Slow start causes Jaguars to fall at state

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -In Nebraska the boys were just getting started with the first day of games taking over Lincoln. two Siouxland squads were in action one of which was the Howells-Dodge Jaguars who were taking on Johnson-Brock.

A slow start out the gates ended up sealing the fate of the Jags, who were down 35-7 at halftime. However, the Jaguars did not give up fighting till the end, but ultimately falling 56-26.

“you’ve got to find the positive and we had a heck of a season,” said Howells-Dodge head coach Kevin Janata. “Emphasized that I was super proud of them no matter what the outcome of this game was. I would like to think that wasn’t our A effort, and sometimes you just throw a bad game out. No matter what you just can’t take away from what this team accomplished this year.”

Congratulations to the Jaguars on a phenomenal season.

