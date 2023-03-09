Snow to move out tonight, but may return on Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland until early tonight**

Winter Weather Advisory (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of snow across the Siouxland area limiting visibility and affecting some roads across the region.

That snow will be moving out by pretty early tonight and that is when the Winter Weather Advisories will expire across the area.

Once the snow is done, we’ll continue with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper with a northwesterly wind not overly strong at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday will be a quieter day although we will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next system will already move into Siouxland from late Friday night into Saturday.

This will again be a mix of rain and snow, but the snow could come down heavy enough to cause some light snow accumulations, especially in central and eastern Siouxland with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

That system will exit the region by later in the day Saturday and Sunday should give us a little more in the way of sunshine with highs staying rather cool for this time of year as we only top out around 30 degrees.

Temperatures look to stay cool to start off our workweek, but will it stay that way?

I have many more details about your forecast and I’ll have those tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

