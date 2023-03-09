Snow will be impacting Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Overnight we were dealing with freezing drizzle and fog in western Siouxland as they were below freezing, so roads are completely to partially covered this morning. Also, we are seeing light snow showers developing across the region this morning, especially in western Siouxland.

The temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region, which will play a key role in how much snow we receive across Siouxland today. The wind is out of the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the teens and low 20s all across the region.

Today we are forecasting widespread snow across Siouxland, with higher amounts (3 to 5 inches) in eastern and northern Siouxland and the rest of Siouxland seeing less than 3 inches of snow. The highs today will be in the low 30s, which will determine how much snow we receive here in Siouxland. If we go above 32 degrees, we will see snow totals decrease across the region.

Since we will be seeing widespread snow, all of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory until tonight, while eastern Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning as the storm tracks towards the east. If you are traveling today to go to Des Moines, be weather aware, as snow will be heavier near the state capital.

We will also see road conditions across Siouxland deteriorate as the winter storm moves through Siouxland, so be ready for travel today to not be the best.

Tonight, we could see some lingering snow showers in eastern and northern Siouxland as temperatures fall into the 20s all across the region with wind out of the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour, so wind chills could dip into the teens across the region tonight.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we will see a break in the winter weather as highs climb into the mid- to upper-30s with mostly cloudy skies. Then on Saturday, we will see another chance of wintry mix.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

