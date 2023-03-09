Storm Lake, IA man gets 10 years for liquor store robbery

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Storm Lake, Iowa has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbing a liquor store.

According to a press release, 24-year-old Eh Lwe pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery back on Feb. 6, then on March 6 he was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Lwe is required to serve 60% of his sentence, 6 years, to be eligible for parole.

Lwe was arrested after a robbery at Al’s Liquors in Storm Lake back on Jan. 1, 2023. Police were sent to the store at about 9:20 p.m. that night and spoke to an employee who was there at the time of the robbery. The employee told police a man, later identified as Lwe, entered the store, took out what looked like a firearm, held it to the employee’s head and moved him to the cash register. Lwe reportedly took cash out of the register and fled the business on foot.

On Jan. 3 police located Lwe as well as cash from the liquor store and a black BB gun believed to be used during the robbery.

Lwe was also charged with assault, going armed with intent and fifth-degree theft when he was initially arrested, but those charges were dropped.

