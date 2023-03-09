YMCA gets donation for its upcoming $4M expansion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In South Sioux City, Nebraska the YMCA received a check to further its expansion project for its youth and development center.

Knife River and Jebro Incorporated donated $100,000 towards the nearly $4 million expansion of the current facility.

“You know the Y has been a part of Siouxland for over 100 years and it does wonderful things for our community, said Bob Cheever, president of Jebro Inc. “I can’t think of how many times I’ve played soccer games or my kids have played soccer games through here where we’ve been through this as a family. I think a lot of families really enjoy what the Y provides.”

The expansion will allow for another 48 individuals to be cared for. And it is also meant to help the need for child care in Siouxland, which YMCA leaders say there’s a big need.

“So we are in what’s called a childhood desert and that means that there are 3 kiddos for every licensed spot in the community so there is a big gap right here in Siouxland,” said YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson.

The project is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in fall 2024.

