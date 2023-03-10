Another round of wintry weather moves in Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from midnight until 9 am Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds dominated the region as expected on Friday and that held temperatures decently below average with highs mainly in the mid 30s.

Now another weather maker moves in later tonight and into Saturday.

We’re going to see a chance of a wintry mix develop first in western Siouxland tonight that could lead to some freezing drizzle and rain accumulation out west.

A Winter Weather Advisory from midnight through 9 am has been issued for Holt County for the possible icing that may occur.

That wintry mix will continue to move east into Saturday morning with the south end seeing a little more in the way of rain where as farther north will be producing more in the way of snow.

That band of precipitation will make it’s way east of Sioux City by mid-afternoon and will then move east of the entire KTIV viewing area by Saturday evening.

Sioux City will have a chance of picking up an inch or two of sleet and snow accumulation while eastern Siouxland could be a bit higher in the 2 to 3 inch range.

The wind will come up Friday night and that will continue into Saturday morning before settling down some into Saturday afternoon as highs reach the mid 30s.

After clearing out some Saturday night, clouds will be on the increase during the day on Sunday as gusty winds will only allow our highs to reach the upper 20s.

The wind will be coming down as the day goes along on Monday and under partly cloudy skies highs will stay cool in the upper 20s to near 30.

A little warmer weather should return by the middle of next week.

