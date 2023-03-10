Central Lyon boys win 2A Basketball Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a battle between two Siouxland teams Friday as Central Lyon and Western Christian competed in the championship game for the 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

In the end, the victory went to Central Lyon with a final score of 72-59.

The 1-seed Lions came into the championship game with a 23-1 overall record. To get to the finals they defeated Des Moines Christian 74-41 in the first round before an incredibly close game in the semi-finals where the boys won against Pella Christian 56-55.

For the Western Christian Wolfpack, they had a 22-3 overall record going into the championship. In the first round, the 3-seed team took down Monticello 69-44 before going on to beat Roland-Story in the semi-finals 79-61.

