Employees of Knoepfler Chevrolet honor their late owner with a heartfelt sign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday, a Siouxland company joined together to honor their late owner and close friend.

Back in January, the owner of Knoepfler Chevrolet, Charlie Knoepfler, passed away.

Since then, the dealership employees wanted to honor all that he had done for them and the company in some way. So Friday, they gifted his family with a memorial sign. They wanted to make sure they didn’t just honor him as their boss, but who he was as a person.

With the entire staff gathered together, it was evident that Charlie impacted all the lives around him.

“He wasn’t just our leader. He wasn’t just our boss. He was our friend too,” said Renette Oehlerking, Business Development Manager at Knoepfler Chevrolet. “He took an active interest and what was going on with your family, your children, what’s going on with you. He instinctively knew if you were struggling here at the dealership in your capacity and he’d come and sit down and say ‘hey, let’s talk’. He was great, he always had great advice for me.”

Charlie’s two sons, Ben and Joe, as well as his wife, Christy, were there to receive the gift.

Ben, who now shares ownership with his brother Joe, shared with us how impactful it was having the whole staff involved.

“He understood that we had to root for the human being before we rooted for the company and if we did that the company would always be just fine. As a result, we do that to this day and so it’s fitting that they honor him in a nice way,” said Ben Knoepfler.

The family plans to hang up the metal memorial at the dealership to keep a piece of him there and help his legacy live on.

