‘Have a Nice Ride’ - Storm Lake, IA unveils their theme for RAGBRAI’s 50th ride

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Storm Lake, Iowa is one of the overnight stops for the 50th RAGBRAI, and their theme is paying tribute to the 1970s.

When RAGBRAI riders stop in Storm Lake they’ll be welcomed with a friendly face, their new “Have a Nice Ride” logo.

The logo was designed by local artist Jennifer Felton, who says she was inspired by one of Storm Lake’s most notable attractions: the water. She also took inspiration from one of the world’s most iconic images, the “Have a Nice Day” smile.

“We considered the neon yellow color in association with the nostalgic expressiveness of the 70s, while highlighting what’s unique to Storm Lake with the bright cyan blue,” said Felton. “Integrating the bike parts and accessories perfectly captures the spirit of the event, and the animated wink underscores the welcoming and friendly nature of our community.”

Storm Lake will mark the first overnight stop for RAGBRAI 2023, which goes from July 22 to July 29. Riders will cycle from Sioux City to Storm Lake throughout the day on Sunday, July 23 and stay overnight before departing for Carroll the following morning. The remaining overnight stops are Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

RAGBRAI will reveal its complete route across Iowa on March 13.

The Storm Lake RAGBRAI committee is currently working on housing opportunities, fundraising, a website, merchandise, signing up volunteers, booking entertainment, and more. They expect to welcome 20,000 riders.

The latest updates from Storm Lake concerning RAGBRAI can be found here.

