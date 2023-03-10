MMCRU-Marcus Elementary hosts Read-A-Thon to raise money for new playground equipment

MMCRU Students Hosting Read-A-Thon
MMCRU Students Hosting Read-A-Thon(Ashley Schmillen)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The students at MMCRU-Marcus Elementary are hosting a Read-a-thon during the month of March to raise money for their new playground equipment.

Students are logging their reading minutes and asking friends, family, and businesses for donations. They are hoping to raise enough money for the new playground they will need when their new elementary school is built.

The goal for the playground is to raise $250,000.

If you would like to support them, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
20-year-old dies after crash in Crawford County, IA
James Dunn
Kingsley, Iowa Police Chief facing new criminal charges

Latest News

With a large number of games being packed into a short time period, March Madness can be a...
Managing sports gambling during March Madness
Memorial sign "Loved by all, forever in our hearts"
Employees of Knoepfler Chevrolet honor their late owner with a heartfelt sign
98% of the state of Nebraska is in a drought: What you can do to help
A staggering 98% of the state of Nebraska is in a form of drought.
Nebraska drought concerns continue to grow