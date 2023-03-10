MMCRU-Marcus Elementary hosts Read-A-Thon to raise money for new playground equipment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The students at MMCRU-Marcus Elementary are hosting a Read-a-thon during the month of March to raise money for their new playground equipment.

Students are logging their reading minutes and asking friends, family, and businesses for donations. They are hoping to raise enough money for the new playground they will need when their new elementary school is built.

The goal for the playground is to raise $250,000.

If you would like to support them, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.