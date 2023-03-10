Mostly cloudy day ahead, but snow chance returns Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning, we aren’t tracking snow showers, but we are tracking some dense fog in central Siouxland. If you live in Sioux City and points north, we have some patchy dense fog developing, with visibility dropping to less than one mile.

With temperatures this morning in the 20s and low 30s, we could be seeing some freezing fog, so roads that are already partially covered or even seasonal could start to get some ice developing on them. Use caution when heading out the door this morning; you could see some slick spots.

Today, we will see highs in the 30s across Siouxland. Northern counties will be in the low 30s, while central and southern parts of the region will warm into the mid- to upper 30s. It will also be a cloudy to mostly cloudy day with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, then by this afternoon, winds will come out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind out of the east and southeast at up to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the teens for much of our night. We also have a chance of seeing some scattered snow showers tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Saturday, we will see another system move through Siouxland with the chance of snow and rain across Siouxland. Throughout the morning of our Saturday, we will see heavy to moderate snow across the region. Right now, we are forecasting for an additional one to two inches of snow along and east of I-29, with the possibility of 3 inches in far eastern and northern Siouxland.

Then Sunday we will see a windy day with gusts up to 30 miles per hour and wind chills in the single digits to teens all day.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

