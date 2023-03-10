Shelby County man dies in crash northeast of Harlan

(mgn)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
IRWIN, Iowa (WOWT) - A Shelby County man died after striking a transport van near the town of Irwin, Iowa Thursday.

At 3:01 p.m., 20-year-old Grant Gaer, of Irwin, was driving a 1995 Toyota Camry north along County Road M47. His vehicle crossed the center lines and struck a transport van in the southbound lanes.

Gaer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The occupants of the transport van were not hurt.

