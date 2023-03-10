Siouxlanders learn about local organizations that help women and girls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - March is Women’s History Month, and Thursday evening, Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn more about some of the organizations that help local women every day right here in Siouxland.

The presentation was held at the Sioux City Public Museum. Leaders from several organizations such as Girls Inc, Boys and Girls Club, the Siouxland Community Health Center, Planned Parenthood and SafePlace spoke out about the services they offer and how they benefit local women and girls.

”We have some great community organizations,” said Karen Mackey, Executive Director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission. “They’re really gems in our community. But not everyone knows about them. And so, it’s important to get the word out about these.”

This was the first year the event was held. Some of the programs discussed included specialized after-school programs, reproductive health education, and financial support through tough times.

”In order to better society, you have to better the women,” said Mackey. “And when women are more educated, have more opportunities, then all boats rise. And that’s good for an entire family. It’s good for men, when women are upheld and are able to do the things in life they want to.”

If you are interested in listening to the presentation, you can watch it on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission’s Facebook page.

