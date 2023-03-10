Western Christian, Central Lyon to face off in all Siouxland final, Heelan falls in semis

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -It is semifinal time in the state of Iowa 3 Siouxland teams found themselves just one win away from a chance at a championship.

The Central Lyon lions have been working hard all season to get back to the championship game, all that’s needed is a semifinal win over Pella Christian.

Early on, Zach Lutmer goes down low to Andrew Austin and rise up big fella! He slams it home to get the energy going.

Lutmer with the assist again here this time to Josh Elbert on the corner who takes his shot at the trey and gets it. Lions take a one-point lead.

To the second now, the Lions Q-B shows he’s got hops and he launches the jumper to keep extending that lead.

Third quarter now, Lutmer feeding it to Andrew Austin who powers his way in for the reverse layup. Central Lyon takes the 38-31 lead.

Pella Christian would just keep fighting as Dane Geetings splashes in the three making this one a one-point game.

Lots of scrambling in the final seconds here, Pella Christian gets the chance to make the game winner... but it bounces and that will do it. Central Lyon holds on for the win 56-55.

“We’re just all competitors. That’s what competitors do they just get through that adversity, and they play through it. We’ve got a lot of guys that play multiple sports and know what it takes to win. And that’s just what it takes to go to the state tournament and go to the state championship,” said Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon junior.

The Lions heading back to the 2A championship game. And they will face the winner of Western Christian and Roland-Story.

We’ll pick up in the second, Kaden Van Regenmorter keeps the faith as he charges up to the rack for two. Wolfpack led by 3.

Roland-Story hangs in this one early as Boaz Clark knocks one down from beyond the arc for nothing but net.

But Kaden Van Regenmorter keeps doing his thing muscling up the floater from the paint. He finishes with 23 points.

Lots of unselfish ball movement from the Wolfpack, check out the pass to Ashtin Van’t Hul for the easy lay in. Wolfpack are just cruising now.

And the brothers just on fire again. Tate Van Regenmorter getting in on the action letting everyone know that it was a beautiful three.

Western Christian is going to the championship game. Final score 79-61.

“I mean it’s been awesome. My brother and Karstyn are two people I’ve grown up playing with. Ashtin Van’t Hul, Chandler Pollema, Hunter Hofland, these are all the kids that I’ve dreamed about doing this growing up with and it’s awesome to be in this spot right now,” said Tate Van Regenmorter, Western Christian senior.

And what a treat we’ll have with an all Siouxland showdown in the class 2A championship game.

Rounding things out is Bishop Heelan taking on Xavier in the class 3A semifinal.

Carter Keuhl starts things knocking down the first bucket of the day as he swishes in the three like a breeze.

Xavier would then go on a 15-0 run capped off by this layup Aidan Yamilkoski plus the and one foul.

But Heelan evens things back out in the second when Matt Noll dishes to Quinn Olson making the smooth layup. Xavier led 30-27 at half.

Xavier turns on the gas in the second half though as Tyler Netolicky shows off his stuff rises up to the rack.

Matt Noll says he can get snazzy with it too as he takes it behind the back and up to the hoop.

But Xavier would be too much going on to take the win 72-59.

“Yeah it was a dream come true, every kid dreams out this when they’re little so I loved it,” said Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan senior.

“It’s a good thing because now we have a new era of what we need to do. We know we got to get here, we’ve got to train to get here next year, and keep going for years to come,” said Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan junior.

The Crusaders back at state for the first time in 11 years finishing with an 19-7 record.

