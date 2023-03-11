Doctor says having to ‘spring forward’ can hurt your health

Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
Daylight saving time is this Sunday.
By Matt Hoffmann
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Early Sunday morning we’ll get ready to “spring forward,” losing one hour of sleep but gaining lots of sunlight.

But Dr. Vanessa Ogundipe said “springing forward” can actually be bad for your health. She said sunlight controls when your brain tells your body to sleep. More sunlight means you’re likely to stay awake longer.

”It gets light later in the day, and it stays late later in the evening. So we tend to go to bed later. And over time that results in loss of sleep,” said Dr. Ogundipe.

Dr. Ogundipe would like to see the “spring forward” practice ended. Instead, she recommends we stick to one time so our bodies can regulate themselves more easily.

”Another thing you can do is make sure you’re getting sunlight during the day. So go outside, get some sunlight, expose yourself to the sun. And in the evening, make sure the lights are dim,” said Dr. Ogundipe.

Daylight saving time will start this Sunday at 2 a.m. when our clocks will jump forward one hour to 3 a.m.

