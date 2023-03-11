Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away.(Minnesota Vikings)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95.

The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses.

He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense.

His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter.

Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Mapleton's two police cruisers patrols the downtown area.
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Memorial sign "Loved by all, forever in our hearts"
Employees of Knoepfler Chevrolet honor their late owner with a heartfelt sign
The Central Lyon Lions are the 2A champs for Iowa High School Basketball.
Central Lyon boys win 2A Basketball Championship
Future Track
Another round of wintry weather moves in Saturday
Shelby County man dies in crash northeast of Harlan

Latest News

Hartington Cedar Catholics Jaxson Bernecker rises up for two in the Trojans ssemifinal matchup...
Wynot boys to battle for state championship, Cedar Catholic falls in semifinals
With a large number of games being packed into a short time period, March Madness can be a...
Managing sports gambling during March Madness
The Central Lyon Lions are the 2A champs for Iowa High School Basketball.
Central Lyon boys win 2A Basketball Championship
Hartington-Cedar Catholic huddles up during their quarterfinal matchup in Lincoln.
Siouxland squads have mixed results in quarterfinals