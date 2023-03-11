Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant passes away

(AP) -Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95.

The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses.

He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense.

His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter.

Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.