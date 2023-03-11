Windy end of the weekend followed by a cooler start to the work week

**Winter Weather Advisory for Burt County, Monona County, Harrison County, and Shelby County until 6pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Snow, a bit of rain, and mixed precipitation is making its way through Siouxland today. The last of the precipitation should push off to the east by the evening hours.

Once this system makes its way out of the area, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog becomes a possibility overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Winds will pick up tomorrow out of the northwest between 15 and 35 mph. With the snowfall we received today, patchy blowing snow a possibility for our Sunday. Highs will be cooler in the upper 20s. The day will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Sunday night will be another cool night with lows in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies.

Monday won’t be much warmer than the day prior, with highs getting into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will die down just a bit to start the work week. We will also get a bit of sunshine with partly cloudy skies.

However, Tuesday will be another breezy day with winds out the northwest between 15 and 25 mph. We will have another partly cloudy day, and highs will be a lot warmer in the mid 40s.

Wednesday is set to be even warmer, with highs getting into mid 50s.

Will this warming trend continue? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

