Winter Weather Advisory expanded in Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for much of western and southern Siouxland until noon for counties in northeast Nebraska and until 6 pm for the counties in Iowa**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A combination of freezing rain and snow became heavy enough early Saturday morning to completely cover roads in western Siouxland and as a result the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to now include most of northeast Nebraska and a bit of west central Iowa.

That Winter Weather Advisory goes through noon Saturday for northeast Nebraska and until 6 pm for the counties in Iowa.

So far, it’s the freezing rain out west that has had the biggest impact on roads but the snow will come down heavy enough from Sioux City eastward to cover roads as well.

That band of precipitation will make its way east of Sioux City by mid-afternoon and will then move east of the entire KTIV viewing area by Saturday evening.

Sioux City will have a chance of picking up an inch or two of sleet and snow accumulation while eastern Siouxland could be a bit higher in the 2-to-3-inch range.

The wind will be out of the southeast and strongest during the morning hours before settling down in the afternoon when highs reach the mid 30s.

After clearing out some Saturday night, clouds will be on the increase during the day on Sunday as gusty winds will only allow our highs to reach the upper 20s.

The wind will be coming down as the day goes along on Monday and under partly cloudy skies highs will stay cool in the upper 20s to near 30.

A little warmer weather should return by the middle of next week.

