Wynot boys to battle for state championship, Cedar Catholic falls in semifinals

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -Day 3 of the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament brought us two Siouxland squads battling through to the semifinals.

The first match up of the day brings us the 4th Seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans against the 1st seeded Freeman Falcons in the Class C2 semi-finals. The Trojans on offense and Jaxson Bernecker drives hits the post spin and floats it up and in for the mid-range deuce.

Bernecker working again on offense going right at the Falcons using a spin move and kissing it off the glass with the left hand. Trojans still trailing in the first half, but Carson Arens makes a move gets in the paint and hits Nolan Becker on the back door cut and Becker would do the rest to bring the Trojans 2 points closer.

Into the second half we go. and the Trojans are moving the ball around it eventually get to Bernecker who pulls up and knocks it home from deep. The Falcons would prove to be too much and would win this one 63 to 45. Head Coach Matt Steffen reflects on his group of boys and their third-place game tomorrow.

“You know, just a lot of good kids... we told them don’t let them beat us twice make sure that we show up tomorrow let’s go out there and have fun tomorrow and just take care of business.”

The Trojans third place game against Tri-County tips tomorrow morning at 9:00. The final Siouxland team in action is the Class D2 1 seed Wynot Blue Devils who took on Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. Blue Devils get the first bucket of the game, Zach Foxhoven takes it in transition pulls up from mid-range the ball takes a few friendly bounces and drops through.

Blue Devils back on offense, Collin Wiesler sumps it off to Dylan Heine who fires up the 3 ball and drains it as the first quarter winds to a close. This time on offense the clock is under 10 seconds until halftime and Heine kicks it out to Foxhoven who wets the 3 pointers to give the Blue Devils a 27 to 24 lead at half.

Into the 4th quarter we go, this time Carson Wiesler drives and finishes the tightly contested under hand layup. The Blue Devils advance to the championship for the first time in 6 years and their leading scorer this year is excited for the opportunity.

“It was a really good game, we missed some free throws at the end, but we stayed and played together, and it was a good game, it’s been a really fun season and to get in the championship together,” said Dylan Heine Wynot junior. “It’s great, it’s fun.”

Tip for the Class D2 state championship is set for 8:15 Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.