Bandits improve to 2-0 in league play with overtime victory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In a game that took an extra period the Sioux City Bandits were able to come away with a win and improve to 2-0 on the season. The Bandits took down the Salina Liberty 45-39 in overtime, this was one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, as both teams were expected to finish well in the standings.

The Bandits opened the scoring up with a Tasleem Wilson pass to Fred Bruno to make it 6-0. Salina then rattled off 21 unanswered points, before the Bandits came back and tied things up late in the second quarter.

Salina worked their way up the field quickly and attempted a field goal as the half ended but missed, and it was 21-21 at halftime. This could be foreshadowing.

The second half was a low scoring frenzy with both teams trading blows till the end. With 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wilson connected with Brandon Shepard from 7 yards out to give the Bandits a 39-33.

Salina quickly responded Javonte Johnson hit Demarius Washin on a hail Mary throw to tie the game up at 39. All Salina had to do was kick the PAT to go up 40-39 with 3 seconds left, and they missed. A kick return which resulted in an injury to Drew Prohaska, and an unsuccessful hail Mary throw from Wilson lead to overtime.

In OT the Bandits struck first when Wilson completed a 14-yard strike to Brandon Shepard in the end zone. A failed conversion meant the Bandits needed to come up with a stop in order to win.

Salina drove all the way to the Bandits one yard-line. Where Sioux City then proceeded to stop the Liberty on 4th and goal from the one. securing the victory, it was Zac Schlueger and Dajon Emory credited with the game winning tackle.

The win improves the Bandits to 2-0 in CIF league play and 3-0 overall. Sioux City returns to action on Saturday, March 25th when they take on the Gillette Mustangs in Wyoming. Next home game takes place Friday March 31st at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.