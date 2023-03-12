Model train lovers in Siouxland enjoy the 11th annual Train Show

By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Railroad lovers from across Siouxland were at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City on Saturday for the 11th annual Train Show.

The show was started as a fundraiser for the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club and has grown exponentially over the years. It originally featured 3 small model train layouts and 45 vendors. This year, there were 15 layouts of varying sizes and 185 vendors selling a variety of different model train parts and pieces. Additionally, the show featured seminars from the Sioux City Public Museum about the history of railroads in town.

All the money raised will go towards helping children with diabetes, such as helping fund summer camps and purchasing diabetic alert dogs.

”Their blood sugar can drop drastically or get high, and the drastic low is the part that’s the biggest problem,” said John Koskovich, Train Show Chairman. “And if they’re sleeping, the dog will even wake them. So, it’s a great deal.”

The Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club is welcoming anyone new who wishes to join. If you’re interested, you can attend one of their meetings on Thursdays at 7 am at the Horizon Family Restaurant.

