Monona County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl

MONONA COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - The Monona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old.

The office said Ciana Webster left her foster home and left home with a duffle bag full of clothing. Webster is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with long dark hair and brown eyes.

As of now there is no photo of Webster. If you have any information about Webster’s whereabouts or have any helpful information Monona County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 712-433-1414

