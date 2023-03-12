Some warming early this week followed by rain and snow possibilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday felt nothing like March as gusty northwesterly winds kept highs in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits for much of the region.

Tonight is going to stay pretty windy while the clouds stick around and we’ll see lows in the mid teens.

The wind will not be as gusty on Monday but temperatures are going to continue to struggle with highs only reaching the upper 20s.

We will then see a strong southerly wind take over on Tuesday and that will get some warmer temperatures moving back into Siouxland with highs heading into the upper 30s and lower 40s and we’ll get to see a nice amount of sunshine.

The mild weather continues to take over on Wednesday and despite quite a few clouds moving in we’ll see highs head into the low to mid 50s.

That warmth is coming ahead of a storm system that will give us chances of rain by Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

That storm system will start bringing in colder weather on Thursday and while temperatures may start in the upper 30s, we’ll see falling temperatures in the afternoon and that will cause rain to be turning to snow with a gusty northwesterly wind.

That system will move to the east by Friday but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

Will this active weather pattern be settling down any time soon?

