Viborg-Hurley wins Class B basketball championship

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars have won their second straight South Dakota Class B State Tournament...
The Viborg-Hurley Cougars have won their second straight South Dakota Class B State Tournament Title.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
HURON, S.D. (KTIV) - The Viborg-Hurley have won the Class B basketball championship game.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars went up against Wall Saturday night and the final score came out to 71-61. This is their second straight championship win.

The Cougars came into the championship game with a 22-3 record and 3-seed in the tournament. They beat Howard 64-46 in the first round before winning 52-34 against Ethan in the semifinals.

Wall was the 5-seed team in the tournament and won their first game 58-50 against Sacred Heart and won in their semifinal game 76-72 against Wolsey-Wessington. They came into the championship game with an overall record of 20-5.

